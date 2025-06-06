Karnataka govt recommends four names to Guv for MLC nominations

Bengaluru, June 6 (PTI) The Karnataka government has recommended the names of Dalit activist D G Sagar, senior journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu, Congress’ communications chief Ramesh Babu and Karnataka NRI Forum deputy chairperson Arathi Krishna for nomination to the Legislative Council, official sources said on Friday.

The nominations have been sent to Raj Bhavan for approval by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The recommendations come as four MLC seats previously held by C P Yogeshwar, U B Venkatesh, Prakash Rathod, and K A Thippeswamy are currently vacant.

Individuals who have made contributions in various fields are usually nominated by the Governor on the government’s advice. PTI KSU ROH