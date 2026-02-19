Karnataka govt rejects activist's allegations on officer's promotion

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday rejected allegations levelled by social activist Snehamayi Krishna over the promotion of an officer, stating that due process was followed and prior sanction for investigation had already been granted.

D B Natesh is the Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board Chief Executive Officer. He had also served as the Mysuru Urban Development Authority Commissioner.

Krishna also lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department on Wednesday alleging exchange of huge amount of cash in Mysuru. He also shared the photograph of the vehicle used in the cash transaction.

In a communication, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh's office said Krishna had objected to the promotion of Natesh, former Commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, citing a case registered under Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

"The allegations made in your complaint are baseless," the government said.

Responding to the contention that prior approval under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act had not been granted, the government said the proposal submitted by the Karnataka Lokayukta seeking sanction to investigate Natesh was examined and approval was accorded.

"The Government examined the matter and accorded prior approval on November 11, 2024 for investigation/inquiry under Section 17(A)," the clarification stated.

The letter further noted that the reports of the Technical Committee dated November 13, 2023, and that of retired Judge Justice P N Desai were placed before the Cabinet meeting held on September 4, 2025.

"The Cabinet approved the said reports and the matter has been forwarded to the Urban Development Department for further action accordingly," it said.

On the question of promotion despite the Lokayukta communication dated October 1, 2024, the government maintained that due procedure was followed.

"Promotion was granted in accordance with the applicable rules governing consideration of Government servants for promotion. Hence, the information sought in this regard is not relevant," it said.

Addressing the demand for immediate suspension of the officer, the clarification stated that prior approval for investigation had been granted and that suspension was not warranted under service rules.

"As no grounds existed under Rule 10 of the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957, the officer has not been placed under suspension," it said.

Rejecting allegations that the government was protecting the officer or that bribes amounting to crores of rupees had been paid, the letter said: "The allegations are baseless and unsupported by documentary evidence. No substantiating material has been provided to the Government." It added that if supporting evidence is produced, it would be examined in accordance with law and appropriate action taken.

"These are false and frivolous allegations. Appropriate action will be taken against such unsubstantiated claims," the government said.

Krishna was the complainant in MUDA land allotment case, where he had alleged the involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and others.

The Lokayukta police, which probed the matter against Siddaramaiah, submitted a closure report. The Special Court to try public representatives accepted the closure report in a big relief to the Chief Minister, his wife and his brother-in-law. PTI GMS KH