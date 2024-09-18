Karnataka govt. resolves to make drug peddling a non-bailable offence

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) The Karnataka government has resolved to make drug peddling a non-bailable offence attracting a maximum punishment of life-imprisonment, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah also announced formation of a Ministerial task force, as he underscored the government's "zero tolerance" policy towards drug abuse and said it would make all honest efforts to get rid of this "social menace".

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting on drug abuse that was attended by Home Minister G Parameshwara, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, and top officials including from the police department.

"The drug menace in Karnataka has come to the notice of the government from various sections of the society and the media, so I have held a meeting with Ministers and senior officials," Siddaramaiah told reporters later.

Bengaluru accounts for 50 percent of drug cases reported in Karnataka, and Mangaluru 22 per cent, he said.

The Chief Minister said there is already a committee headed by the Chief Secretary at the state level and by Deputy Commissioners at the district level to tackle drug menace, and experts have stressed on greater awareness and strengthening enforcement.

"It has been decided today to constitute a task force headed by Home Minister, above the state level and district level committees. It will have Health Minister, Primary and Higher Education Ministers, Social Welfare Minister, Medical Education Minister as members. They will hold meetings from time to time and review, along with directing measures," he said.

He also expressed concern over availability synthetic drugs in the form of tablets.

Noting that drug peddling cannot happen without it coming to the notice of police Station House Officers (SHOs), Siddaramaiah said responsibilities will be fixed on SHOs, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police.

It will also be considered as to what needs to be done to strengthen the laws, he said, adding, "we will bring in amendments if needed, and in case new laws have to be brought in we will do it." Drug offences should be non-bailable, from minimum ten years to maximum life imprisonment for those indulging in drug peddling, depending on the gravity of the offence, he said. "We have thought about it and decided on it." It has also been decided to form "student police" by drawing those from National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, and National Service Scheme (NSS), he said, adding, residents associations and NGOs, will be involved to tackle the drug menace.

Further noting that special courts will be set up to deal with drug peddling cases, the Chief Minister said deaddiction and rehabilitation centres will also be strengthened.

Criminal activities are increasing under the influence of drugs, he said. PTI KSU RS RS SA