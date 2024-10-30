Karnataka govt 'respectfully welcomes' court''s decision granting bail to Darshan, says Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the government "respectfully welcomes" the decision of the High Court granting interim bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in a murder case.

Advertisment

"I will not question the verdict of the court. The government will respectfully welcome the decision of the court," he told reporters here in response to a question.

In a relief to Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Karnataka High Court granted him interim bail on medical grounds for a period of six weeks, to undergo a spine surgery.

The 47-year-old was arrested on June 11 and is lodged in Ballari prison. His friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are co-accused in the case.

Advertisment

Pavithra is lodged in Bengaluru prison, and others in various jails of the state; some of them have recently secured bail. PTI KSU RS RS