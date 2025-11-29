Karnataka govt seeks central funds for Jal Jeevan Mission works

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday urged Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to release the pending share under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to ensure timely completion of works and enable access to safe drinking water for rural households in the state.

He noted that Karnataka has been successfully implementing the mission, demonstrating significant physical and financial progress during the fiscal years 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.

According to Kharge, till date, connections to more than 86 per cent of rural households have been provided, and other multi-village and single-village schemes are at different stages of progress.

In a letter to Patil, the Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, IT/BT, highlighted that the state has been proactively supporting the scheme through budgetary allocations and timely releases, including an allocation of Rs 11,050 crore in the current financial year.

The financial progress since the inception of JJM stands at Rs 35,698.58 crore against an approved cost of Rs 69,487.60 crore.

"It is pertinent to note that out of the total expenditure of 35,698.58 crore, the state share is Rs 24,598.45 crore while the central share is only Rs 11,786.63 crore, which reflect the huge shortfall of the matching central government share. In this FY also, the state government has released 1,500 crore while central releases till now is nil," Kharge stated.

He said the state government has proactively disbursed funds to mitigate any "potential delays" and sustain ongoing works in anticipation of central government funds.

"The scheme requires sustained support from the Government of India for effective implementation, including timely release of central grants. Currently, bills amounting to approximately Rs 1,700 crore are pending for payment and bills amounting to Rs. 2,600 crore are in the pipeline," he stated.

The minister also warned that further delays could slow or stall the works.

He noted that a few contractors have already started demobilisation and downsizing manpower, which is "seriously hampering the progress of work".

"In view of the above, it is requested that the central share be released expeditiously to ensure timely completion of works, thereby enabling access to safe drinking water to rural households. We look forward to continued support of the central government in this regard," the letter added. PTI AMP KH