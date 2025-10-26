Karnataka govt set rules for layout approvals on converted land outside planning areas

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in Karnataka issued directions on the procedures to be followed for granting design approval for layouts developed on converted lands situated within gram panchayat limits but outside local planning areas.

According to a statement, under Section 199(B) of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act, 2025, the concerned authority—either the Gram Panchayat or any authority notified by the government—must obtain prior approval of the layout plan from the competent planning authority having jurisdiction.

This approval is mandatory before issuing a new 'khata' or Property Identification (PID) number for building sites intended for construction purposes, it said.

The statement further said that developers are required to submit an application in Form 1, along with the necessary documents, to the gram panchayat as specified in Regulation 4(1).

As per the approved layout plan, layout owners must transfer, free of cost, through a registered relinquishment deed, all areas earmarked for road widening, roads, parks, parking spaces, civic amenity areas, public utility areas, and other basic facilities to the concerned Gram Panchayat, the department said.

It added that, under Regulation 11, layout owners must carry out all development works within the approved layouts as per existing rules and in accordance with the approved plans and authenticated estimate schedules certified by relevant departments, including the Panchayat Raj engineering, rural drinking water and sanitation, ESCOM, and so on.

The department also directed that gram panchayats located outside local planning areas must ensure that design approvals and development works in converted lands within their limits are implemented in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

"They must also maintain all necessary documents related to the layouts and take appropriate steps to bring such properties under the tax ambit," the statement said. PTI GMS SSK