Karnataka govt signs MoU with Krones for establishing manufacturing facility

Bengaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) The Karnataka government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with bottling and packaging equipment manufacturer Krones, in Germany, confirming the company’s plans to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Vemagal Industrial Park Phase 2 in the state.

The MoU was signed under the leadership of Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil as part of the state’s efforts leading up to Invest Karnataka 2025, the state’s flagship Global Investors Meet in February.

As part of the delegation’s visit to Krones’ headquarters in Neutraubling, the company’s leadership, including its CEO, provided a comprehensive overview of their operations and showcased their cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, the Minister’s office said in a release.

The MoU ensures expedited operationalization of Krones’ facility, with the state government assuring full support for a seamless setup.

In addition to the facility, discussions were held with Krones’ suppliers to encourage ancillary investments in Karnataka, enhancing the state’s industrial ecosystem, it said.

Krones emphasised the strategic advantages of Karnataka, including its robust infrastructure and pro-business environment, which align perfectly with their long-term growth strategy, it added. PTI KSU ROH