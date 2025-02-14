Karnataka govt signs Rs 150 crore MoU with SISA to boost cybersecurity innovation

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday signed an MoU with SISA, a global leader in forensics-driven cybersecurity solutions for the digital payments industry, to set up a state-of-the-art cybersecurity centre in Bengaluru.

The agreement, inked on the on the last day of the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit here, valued at Rs 150 crore over three years aims to drive cybersecurity innovation and skill development, positioning Karnataka as a hub for cutting-edge research in securing digital payments, said Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder & CEO of SISA.

The MoU was signed by S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Karnataka and Shanthamurthy.

In a release issued by SISA, it was stated that the MoU paves the way for a state-of-the-art cybersecurity centre in Bengaluru, which will host up to 1,000 professionals dedicated to developing next-generation cybersecurity solutions.

By fostering talent and advancing expertise in cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, the agreement reinforces Karnataka’s position as a hub for global cybersecurity talent and innovation, the release stated.

"As digital transactions become the backbone of economies worldwide, securing payment infrastructures is more critical than ever," Shanthamurthy said.

"This initiative will not only help address the rising threats in the payment industry but also strengthen India's standing as a cybersecurity powerhouse," he added.