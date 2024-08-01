Karnataka govt. 'strongly advises' Governor to withdraw 'show-cause notice' issued to CM

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday "strongly advised" the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking him to explain why prosecution sanction cannot be accorded in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam.' Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar described the Governor's decision as a "murder of democracy and Constitution".

The Cabinet decided to "strongly urge" the Governor to withdraw the notice, he said.

"There is no case for prosecution here," Shivakumar said. PTI KSU RS RS