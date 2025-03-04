Karnataka govt tables Bill to assert its rights over Palace Grounds

Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday introduced the Bangalore Palace (Utilisation and Regulation of Land) Bill, 2024-25 in the Assembly to assert its rights over the expansive Palace Grounds, which span 472 acres and 16 guntas near Mehkri Circle.

The state cabinet had decided on January 24 to reject the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for acquiring nearly 16 acres of land within the Palace Grounds. Accordingly, the government issued an ordinance to this effect on January 29.

According to the state government, granting TDR for the Bangalore Palace Grounds would not be in the best interests of the state. The cabinet had expressed concerns that spending Rs 3,014 crore to acquire 16 acres of land for the development of just two kilometres of road would not be economically viable.

Additionally, three Bills—the Karnataka Pawn Brokers (Amendment) Bill, the Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Bill, and the Karnataka Money Lenders Bill—were also tabled in the Assembly.

Government sources stated that these Bills aim to curb the menace of money lenders, as many people have died by suicide due to harassment and exploitation by money lenders and pawn brokers.

Furthermore, the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill was also tabled in the Assembly.