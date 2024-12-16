Karnataka govt tables second instalment of supplementary estimate of Rs 5,317.83 crore

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday tabled the second instalment of supplementary estimate for the current fiscal aggregating to Rs 5,317.83 crore.

Advertisment

The supplementary estimate includes Rs 16.28 crore of 'charged expenditure and voted expenditure of Rs 5,301.55 crore'. "Of that, Rs 2304.95 crore is met out of the Reserve Funds which also needs to be voted," the introductory note said.

"Net outgo from the Consolidated Fund is Rs 3,012.88 crore. A sum of Rs, 1,199.94 crore is covered by Central Assistance. Hence, net cash out go is Rs 1,812.94 crore," it added.

The government said this amount will be met from revenue receipts of state and if necessary, through reprioritisation of expenditure and probable savings in expenditure and borrowings.

Advertisment

In accordance with the aforesaid provision of the Constitution, Supplementary Estimates (second instalment) aggregating to Rs.5317.83 crore are laid before the Houses of the State Legislature. This estimates relates to additional, supplementary grants and appropriation required during the year and accounting adjustments. PTI GMS KH