Karnataka govt tables supplementary estimates aggregating Rs 13,823.47 Cr

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday tabled the third and the final installment of the supplementary estimates for the current fiscal, which aggregates to Rs 13,823.47 crore.

The estimates relate to additional, supplementary grants and appropriation required during the year and accounting adjustments.

The supplementary estimates aggregating to Rs 13,823.47 crore, includes Rs.71.98 crore of charged expenditure and voted expenditure of Rs.13,751.49 crore.

“Of that Rs.1512.21 crore is met out of the Reserve Funds which also needs to be voted. Net out go from consolidated fund is Rs.12,311.26 crore. A sum of Rs.1187.73 crore is covered by central assistance. Hence net cash out go is Rs.11123.53 crore,” the introductory note said.

The government said this amount will be met from revenue receipts of state and if necessary through reprioritisation of expenditure and probable savings in expenditure and borrowings.