Karnataka govt tables supplementary estimates of Rs 3,352.57 cr in Assembly

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday tabled the first instalment of its supplementary estimates for 2025-26, totalling Rs 3,352.57 crore.

It includes Rs 0.60 crore of "charged expenditure" and "voted expenditure" of Rs 3,351.97 crore.

Of the total, Rs 262.20 crore will be covered by the Revenue Funds, which also requires a vote, the introductory note said.

The total outgo from the consolidated fund is Rs 3,090.37 crore, it said. " A sum of Rs 820.70 crore is covered by central assistance. Hence, net cash outgo is Rs 2,269.66 crore." This amount will be met from revenue receipts of the state, and if necessary through reprioritisation of expenditure and probable savings in expenditure and borrowings.

Actual releases of the amount included in the supplementary estimates as approved by legislature, would be made based on the fiscal position and in compliance with provisions of Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, it added.