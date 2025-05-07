Karnataka govt to act on Centre’s advisory amid tensions with Pakistan: Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the state government has initiated action based on the Central government’s advisories regarding measures to be taken amid rising tensions with Pakistan.

Welcoming 'Operation Sindoor', he said that as a political party, they stand with the government.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that as a political party, they support the government’s decision.

"We welcome it. This is a matter of national security, and at a time like this, everyone should speak with one voice. We fully support the government's and our military forces' actions concerning the nation's security," he added.

He said the state government has received advisories from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding Civil Defence measures.

"So we have started implementing those. Today, we are initiating programmes. We have taken special interest in securing major installations—be it power stations, irrigation dams, or industries. We are taking steps to protect them. These advisories have come from the Government of India, and we are acting on them," Parameshwara said.

Assuring that all security measures are being taken, the Minister added that all Superintendents of Police have been informed and instructed to remain alert concerning security.

"We have informed all Superintendents of Police. We have sensitised all departmental officers to remain vigilant. Those responsible for security must take all necessary steps. Our industrial security forces have been deployed wherever needed. We are taking this situation very seriously," he added.

According to officials, as per the advisories, the first mock drill will be conducted on the premises of the Director General, Civil Defence, in Bengaluru at 4 pm on Wednesday.

In other designated areas of the state, drills will be held on subsequent days as scheduled during the week, aimed at identifying and addressing gaps in preparedness and resources. PTI AMP SSK ADB