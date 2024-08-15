Karnataka govt to commemorate centenaries of Belagavi session of INC

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said his government will take all necessary measures to commemorate the centenaries of the Belagavi session of the Indian National Congress and the establishment of the "Bahishkrit Hitkarini Sabha" by B R Ambedker, this year in a memorable and meaningful way.

The Chief Minister said this while delivering his address on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, after hoisting the national flag at the Manekshaw Parade Ground here.

"When we take a look back at the times of freedom movement, this year, i.e.; 2024 is very important in many ways. Mainly, the historical Belagavi session of the Indian National Congress held in 1924 completes 100 years.

Another historical event of establishing Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha by Dr B R Ambedker also completes 100 years," Siddaramaiah said.

The 39th session of the Indian National Congress held at Belagavi in 1924 was the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

Noting that Gandhiji in his presidential address to the session had stressed upon the religious harmony and cordial relationship between the people speaking different languages, the CM said he spoke about the measures to be taken for the welfare of the downtrodden.

"In these toxic times, when the world is boiling over with hatred and intolerance, Gandhiji's words hold more significance than ever before," he said.

"Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha" established by Ambedkar is an important milestone in his fight for the oppressed.

"He (Ambedkar) strived to create educational and social awareness among the oppressed class through this organisation. To realise the principle of 'Education, Organisation, and Agitation' Dr Ambedkar worked tirelessly through the "Bahishkrit Hitkarini Sabha", Siddaramaiah said.