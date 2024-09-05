Karnataka govt to convene all-party meet on Mahadayi river water sharing issue

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Mahadayi river water sharing issue and to exert political pressure on the Centre.

Briefing reporters, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, “The cabinet discussed this issue very seriously and expressed its anxiety. The CM has decided to convene an all-party meeting at the earliest.” He added that an all-party delegation will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The cabinet also decided to discuss with the legal experts before approaching the Supreme Court.

“Regarding the Mahadayi issue we will convene an all-party meeting and exert political pressure on the Centre,” Patil explained.

The Mahadayi river, which originates in Karnataka, flows through Goa and Maharashtra before meeting the Arabian Sea. The dispute has been a source of tension among the three states for decades, with each state asserting its rights to the river’s waters for drinking, irrigation, and power generation purposes.

At the cabinet meeting, administrative approval was given to set up a textile park at Karkala in Udupi on a public private partnership basis.

It also gave its consent to start an initiative called ‘Nipuna Karnataka’ to enhance the global competitiveness of Karnataka youth with an investment of Rs 100 crore. In the current year, Rs 10 crore will be spent on an experimental basis.

For the fourth Karnataka Electronics and Communication, Information Technology and Bio Technology Policy for a duration of five years starting from 2024 Rs 100 crore will be earmarked, the cabinet decided.

The Direct Benefit Transfer for an additional five kg of food grains to each member of the family falling under the Below Poverty Line will continue, the minister said.

Also, the government resolved to release 59 inmates serving life imprisonment in various jails of Karnataka based on their performance. PTI GMS GMS ROH