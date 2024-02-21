Karnataka govt to create separate ministry for NRI Kannadigas

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday told the legislative assembly that the state government would create a separate ministry to take care of the affairs of NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Kannadigas, as promised in the Congress's 2023 assembly polls manifesto.

Welcoming NRIs who had come to the Vidhana Soudha today to witness the proceedings of the assembly on the invitation of Speaker U T Khader, the minister made the announcement.

The NRIS were from Canada, the United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia, Singapore and Western Asian countries.

"In Kerala, there is a separate NRI Ministry at the state level, as many people from Kerala go abroad, they earn there and send money back. And also to address several of their issues like in the case of deaths abroad -- to bring the bodies back. So we said in our manifesto that, like in Kerala, in Karnataka too we will create a ministry (for NRIs)," Parameshwara said.

He said, "I would like to say that in the coming days, our government will do it (create an NRI Ministry). The state government will provide all necessary help to them (NRIs) in accordance with law. They have shared some issues, they will be seriously considered and fulfilled." Parameshwara headed the Congress Manifesto Committee for the 2023 assembly polls.

Speaking about the increasing trend among NRIs to return to India and contribute towards the country's development, the minister said they are willing to invest here, and also provide CSR funds from their businesses.

He said that in 2008 itself the Karnataka government had set up an NRI Forum to address their issues and concerns, and that the current government has appointed Dr Arathi Krishna as Deputy Chairman of the forum.

Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Rai even pitched for setting up a separate board for the welfare of NRIs from the state. PTI KSU KSU ANE