Karnataka govt to curb disturbing activities by any organisation on public premises: CM Siddaramaiah

Hassan (Karnataka), Oct 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Karnataka government intends to restrict activities of not only the RSS but any organisation that causes disturbance at schools, public premises, or parks. He added that officials are studying measures taken by neighbouring Tamil Nadu in this regard.

The chief minister had earlier stated on Monday that he had directed the Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to examine Tamil Nadu’s actions regarding the ban on RSS activities on government premises.

"Not only RSS, but any organisation should not do anything that disturbs others at schools, public premises, and parks. Tamil Nadu has taken steps to this effect. We are gathering information on what Tamil Nadu has done," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question.

The remarks follow a recent appeal by Minister Priyank Kharge, who urged Siddaramaiah to impose a ban on all RSS activities in government institutions and public premises across the state, saying such actions are contrary to India’s unity and the spirit of the Constitution.

In a letter to the CM dated October 4, Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been conducting its ‘shakhas’ in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth." PTI KSU SSK ADB