Karnataka govt to distribute 1 lakh title deeds to mark its 2 yrs: Deputy CM

Ramanagara (Karnataka), May 11 (PTI) To mark the second anniversary of its rule in Karnataka, the Congress government is planning to distribute one lakh title deeds to eligible beneficiaries, whose "undocumented habitations" have been declared as revenue villages, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Sunday.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said he will hold discussions about holding the event in Vijayanagara district on May 20, with India and Pakistan reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

The Cabinet on Friday had decided to indefinitely postpone the government's event marking two years in the wake of the escalating India and Pakistan border situation.

"As of now, it has been decided to give title deeds to one lakh people from the Revenue Department headed by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Preparations are on for it. The programme will be held in Vijayanagara district. May 20 is the date decided," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "But considering this war-like situation (it was postponed). I will discuss it in a day or two. If there is no problem, we will do it on May 20." To a question on the "ceasefire" being announced with Pakistan to stop all firing and military action, Shivakumar said the central government has to clarify on it.

"I don't want to make any comments or share my opinion and create confusion. We have to protect the country's respect and dignity," he added.

The Deputy CM said Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will soon give a date for his participation in the event to lay the foundation for hundred party offices in different parts of Karnataka, to mark the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the AICC session in Belagavi.

"We plan to have hundred offices to mark the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the AICC session in Belagavi. Preparations are on for it. In some places, lands are being approved, while land is being purchased in some places," Shivakumar said.

He said he had earlier got land approved in Ramanagara, but someone got it stayed, and on not finding any other suitable land, he has decided to purchase a land on his own and gift it for Congress office. Work is on in this regard, and many have come forward to give donations for construction.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) will offer pooja for the office in Bengaluru and virtually a foundation will be laid for the office here (Ramanagara) and other places. Soon he will give a date for the programme," he added. PTI KSU KH