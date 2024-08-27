Karnataka govt to enhance safety measures for women doctors: Medical education minister

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) In the wake of growing concerns over the safety of women doctors, Karnataka Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Tuesday said the government will enhance security measures by adding more streetlights, CCTV cameras and trained security personnel at all medical colleges, super-specialty hospitals and hostels across the state.

The announcement came after he convened a crucial meeting with officials and key stakeholders at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute here where the discussions focused on bolstering security across medical institutions, following national outrage over the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.

"We are fully committed to ensuring the safety of women doctors. Based on the feedback from today's meeting, we will implement additional security measures, including more streetlights, CCTV cameras and trained security personnel at all medical colleges, super-specialty hospitals and hostels. We are also prioritising safety in women’s restrooms," he told reporters after the meeting.

He further assured that these measures will be in line with guidelines set by the central government and the Supreme Court. Additionally, Patil highlighted the importance of internal complaints committees established under the PoSH Act (Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act), stressing that these bodies will rigorously address any grievances brought forward by women in the medical field.

Patil issued a stern warning against perpetrators of violence and sexual assault, stating that the government would take stringent action against people committing such offences.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to protect our medical professionals, particularly women," he said. PTI AMP ANE