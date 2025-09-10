Karnataka govt to finalise compensation amount for Upper Krishna Irrigation Project

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the compensation amount for land acquired under the Upper Krishna Irrigation Project will be finalised at the cabinet meeting to be held on September 11.

"There is no point in disputing the land acquisition amount itself. I appeal to all stakeholders to give consent to the compensation amount," he told reporters here after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

On legal hurdles, Shivakumar said, "It will be decided in the cabinet meeting." He further said that he and the chief minister have gathered details about the extent of land required to raise the dam height to 524 metres.

"We have taken legal opinion as well and the recommendations of the legal team will be placed before the cabinet," Shivakumar added. PTI GMS KH