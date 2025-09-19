Karnataka govt to host first-ever Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 in Nov

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) Giving special priority to skill development, the Karnataka government will host the first-ever Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 in November, Minister Sharan Prakash Patil announced on Friday.

Highlighting the initiative, the minister said Karnataka is poised to emerge as a hub for skills, innovation, and advanced opportunities.

Addressing a press conference here, Patil noted that the summit will be held in Bengaluru from November 4 to 6. This will be the first-of-its-kind mega conference of such a scale to be organised by the skill department.

"Through the Bengaluru Skill Summit, special focus will be given to the youth, particularly women, rural communities and persons with disabilities. Our government is creating a large platform of opportunities to shape a better future through skill development," said Patil, who holds the portfolios of Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

The summit aims to nurture youth in line with industrial, academic, training and global standards, while also enhancing employability, the minister explained.

According to Patil, the proposal to organise the skill summit was earlier submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasising the need for greater focus on skill development in the state.

Following the CM's positive response, the summit is now being brought to fruition, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, E V Ramana Reddy, Chairman, Karnataka Skill Development Authority said the Yuvanidhi guarantee scheme has already benefitted thousands of youth. Providing skill training to students is a key government objective.

With specialised training, youth can compete on international platforms for employment and the skill summit will serve as a crucial launchpad, he said.

The event is being organised jointly by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA) and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), he added. PTI AMP KH