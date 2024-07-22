Karnataka govt to issue guidelines to malls following denial of entry to farmer due to his attire

Bengaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the government will issue guidelines to malls and other establishments, in the wake of a farmer being denied entry because of his attire.

The government on July 18 ordered closure of the G T World mall here for seven days after the incident, which drew strong condemnation from members cutting across party lines in the Legislative Assembly.

It had also termed the alleged insult to the farmer as infringement of "dignity and self respect" of an individual, and said it cannot be tolerated.

"There had been discussion last week in the Assembly over a farmer from a village being denied entry into a mall owing to his attire -- wearing a 'panche' (dhoti) -- which is our cultural attire. Following the incident, orders were issued for its closure. We have also decided to issue guidelines in this regard, whether it is a mall or any other place -- small or big. 'Panche' is part of our culture," Shivakumar told the Assembly on Monday.

He said: "notice was issued to the mall for its closure; they also had some tax dues, we have taken a written explanation from them and also apology. They (mall) have also given a cheque to pay the tax dues. To ensure that such incidents don't repeat anywhere in the state, we will issue guidelines." "The mall had tax dues to the tune of Rs two crore; they had paid in between; some amount was pending to be paid for which July 31 was the last date; we have taken cheque from them and we are allowing them (to operate)," Shivakumar added.

The incident reportedly happened on July 16 when septuagenarian Fakeerappa from Haveri district visited the mall along with his wife and son to watch a movie at a multiplex.

Fakeerappa was reportedly wearing white shirt and 'panche' (dhoti), and the security staffer at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he won’t be allowed inside in a 'panche', and to "wear trousers and come." JD(S) floor leader C B Suresh Babu requested the Deputy Chief Minister to bring private clubs too under the guidelines.

He said: "People wearing 'panche' are not allowed in clubs too, please include clubs too while bringing in the guidelines." Intervening, Law Minister H K Patil said Shivakumar's statement was regarding a specific incident, and requested him not to include clubs and bars. "This is a matter regarding self respect of farmers and village population; don't mix other things in this." Leader of Opposition R Ashoka welcomed the government's plans to issue guidelines through a circular, but added "we are aware that the circular will be forgotten after six months." "So, I suggest while giving licence, include the guidelines in that -- those wearing traditional village attire should not be harassed. If it is included in the license it will be helpful, as the licence will be kept permanently," the BJP leader said.

He also said that guidelines should cover recognised or reputed clubs for which the government has given land and permissions. "We are not asking for bars and wine stores..... This has even been recommended by the House committee." Congress MLA and Chief Minister's economic adviser Basavaraj Rayareddi too noted that clubs in the city impose certain restrictions on dress, and circulars should be issued to them too. PTI KSU RS RS