Karnataka govt to launch initiative to improve groundwater levels in state

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) The Karnataka government to launch 'Neeriddre Nale' (Water is Future), an initiative that aims to revive natural and traditional water sources and improve groundwater level across 525 gram panchayats identified as groundwater overexploited areas, Minister for Minor Irrigation N S Boseraju said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar will formally launch the program on Thursday, he said.

"The initiative aims to lay a strong foundation for a water-secure and prosperous Karnataka by reviving natural and traditional water sources and improving groundwater levels. The innovative "Neeriddre Nale" concept seeks to create public awareness about water conservation, develop strategic plans for sustainable water management, and make citizens active partners in protecting water resources," Bosaraju said.

In the first phase, the project will cover 525 groundwater-stressed gram panchayats across 16 districts and 27 taluks, including over 100 in the Kalyana Karnataka region, where groundwater depletion is most severe, the minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

As part of the awareness campaign, noted Kannada film actor Vasista Simha has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development, the minister said. The broader goal is to build state wide groundwater literacy and community participation in the coming months, he added.

Boseraju, in a different statement, also said that an explanation regarding the lakes' buffer zone amendment bill will be submitted to the Governor shortly, following consultation with legal experts.

He said that the Governor sought the clarification following a complaint lodged by a Bengaluru-based organisation, and the necessary details are being prepared. The bill has been approved by both Houses of the state legislature. PTI KSU ADB