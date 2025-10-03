Karnataka govt to launch ‘Neeriddre Nale–Water is Future’ initiative on Oct 9

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday announced that the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development will soon launch a special initiative titled 'Neeriddre Nale–Water is Future' to strengthen the State’s future through the conservation of traditional water sources and enhancement of groundwater levels.

The programme will be rolled out under the guidance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on October 9, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N S Boseraju said.

According to a statement from the Minister’s office, noted actor Vasista Simha has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development to connect with the younger generation on water conservation.

“He will play an active role in awareness drives across the state, including campaigns on lake rejuvenation, rainwater harvesting, and community participation,” the statement said. Minister Boseraju added that Simha has agreed to serve as the ambassador without any remuneration.

Citing the Karnataka Economic Survey 2024–25, the minister noted that nearly 60 per cent of the state’s total agricultural land is now dependent on borewells, up sharply from 37 per cent a few decades ago.

“This trend highlights the growing dependence on groundwater across farming communities, especially in drought-prone and rain-fed regions, where borewells have become the primary source of irrigation,” he said, cautioning that such reliance has led to a steady decline in groundwater levels.

The upcoming programme aims to raise public awareness on sustainable water use and groundwater conservation, while working towards building a water-secure and resilient Karnataka.

“Water is the foundation of our tomorrow, and through this initiative we seek to inspire collective responsibility for groundwater revival and judicious water use,” Boseraju said. PTI AMP SSK