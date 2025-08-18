Karnataka govt to probe Belagavi maternal deaths: Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) The Karnataka government will look into recent maternal and infant deaths at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil told the Legislative Council on Monday during a calling attention motion raised by BJP MLC N Nagaraj.

Patil said officials have been asked to submit a detailed report and clarified that the hospital is adequately staffed with doctors. He added that complications are often due to factors such as high-risk pregnancies.

“There are multiple reasons for the deaths, and a thorough investigation is underway,” he said.

The minister added that BIMS is being upgraded into a super-specialty hospital with eight specialists already serving, and denied reports of expired medicines being used. PTI AMP SSK