Karnataka govt to provide security to writers who received 'threat letters'

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said a group of writers and intellectuals in the state have written to him saying they have received threats to their life, following which steps are being taken to provide security to them.

Accordingly, directions have been issued to Director General of Police Alok Mohan and Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to provide security to the writers and intellectuals.

According to the information received, over 15 writers and intellectuals from the state have written to Parameshwara, stating that they have been receiving threat letters for the past one year and sought time to meet him.

They also said that they received letters saying that they will meet the fate of late activists M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh. The two were shot dead by a fringe right wing group during the tenure of previous BJP government.

“The writers and intellectuals have sought time. They had written a letter, which I am forwarding to the Director General of Police because we have many bitter memories. We have not forgotten the assassination of M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh,” Parameshwara told reporters.

He said the state government will take the threat to the literatteurs and intellectuals seriously in the given situation.

“I am giving directions to the DGP and the Police Commissioner to provide security to these literatteurs. We will take it seriously,” he added.

Asked whether communal forces were behind the threat letters sent to the literatteurs, he said he has no clue.

“We will know only after meeting the literatteurs. Based on the information they have we can take appropriate action, he added. PTI GMS GMS ROH