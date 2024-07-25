Karnataka govt. to refer bill to Joint Select Committee of legislature for wider consultations

Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly about its agreement to refer the proposed ‘Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024’, that aims to decentralise the city's administration by creating up to 10 municipal corporations, to the 'Joint Select Committee' consisting of legislators for wider consultations.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, placed the Bill for consideration of the House, amid opposition BJP and JD(S) protesting from the well of the House, demanding a discussion on the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi.

After hearing objections raised by some BJP MLAs, Shivakumar said several legislators from Bengaluru have met him and shared their views that the Bill needs to be discussed in detail.

"This is not something that should be done in a hurry-burry. I have also consulted Ministers and Congress MLAs from the city. I am in agreement to form a House Committee legislators," he added.

Speaker U T Khader later said it has been decided to refer the bill to a Joint Select Committee.

The Bill provides for up to 10 municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area, a Greater Bengaluru Authority for coordination and supervision and five-year terms for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

Shivakumar earlier said: "A new form has to be given for Bengaluru city built by Kempegowda, it has to become a Brand Bengaluru. The population of the city is 1.40 crore, strength has to be given (to the system) here. The city is facing big issues, to take Bengaluru city to an international standard, administration here has to be reformed and more facilities should be given to the citizens." Stating that Bengaluru is being recognised globally, he said: "to improve the city to those standards, I have brought in this Bill, to give financial strength, and to have control over the administration." Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that his party won't accept "dividing" Bengaluru and suggested that a House committee should be formed consisting of MLAs and MLCs, and "only then Bengaluru can be given a shape." "Just based on an official's report, if things are done, it will be dangerous for Bengaluru. This Bill has to be kept pending , and a House committee has to be formed," he added.

Another BJP MLA S T Somashekar said the Deputy Chief Minister has brought in a historic bill, but it needs to be discussed in detail. "By forming a House committee, by making MLAs and MLCs part of this committee, the Bill should be discussed in detail." PTI KSU RS RS