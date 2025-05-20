Karnataka govt to send kumki elephants to Andhra to tackle wild herds

Vijayawada, May 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said Karnataka government will provide six Kumki (trained) elephants to control herds of rogue elephants entering farmlands in the state, ransacking fields and attacking people.

Kalyan appreciated Karnataka’s support in agreeing to send the trained elephants on May 21, expressing confidence that the move would reduce crop losses and farmer casualties.

“These (wild) elephants have been moving unpredictably across six mandals, causing fear and damage. We must act swiftly to protect farmers and restore balance,” Kalyan said in a press release.

The menace of wild elephants regularly destroying crops and occasionally attacking people is still prevalent in the southern part of the state.

Kalyan said the Kumki elephants will help tackle these problems by driving wild herds back into forest limits, especially in the regions of Chittoor and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. PTI MS STH SSK