Karnataka govt to set up authority to attract more private investment into road projects

Bengaluru, July 27 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to set up a 'Karnataka State Road Regulatory and Development Authority' to prioritise and attract more private investments into road projects in the state.

Aimed at declaring areas surrounding the National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries in the state as " Eco-Sensitive Zones" and to recommend a proposal to the central government in this regard, and to take appropriate decisions on issues, the cabinet also resolved to constitute a cabinet subcommittee.

The Chief Minister has been authorised to constitute the subcommittee.

As the country marks 75 years of Independence and keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the Centre, the cabinet decided to release 67 prisoners from various prisons of the state, ahead of August 15, on grounds of good conduct and other parameters.

"The cabinet has accorded approval to constitute a Karnataka State Road Regulatory and Development Authority under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister, this limited to PPP projects under the PWD department in the state," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Briefing reporters on the cabinet decisions, he said, this authority is necessary to attract more private investment and prioritise road projects in the state.

"The authority will look into important roads, priority developmental projects, economic importance, tourism, highways connecting other states, industrial corridors, project report of developmental projects, attracting investments in improving road connectivity, transparency in PPP projects, among other factors," he added.

A decision was also taken to give administrative approval for starting 'Charaka Super Speciality Hospital' under Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institution in Bengaluru, at an estimated cost of Rs 22.70 crore, Patil said.

The cabinet also gave its consent to a revised estimate of Rs 26 crore for building an annex building for Nephro Urology at Victoria Hospital campus in Bengaluru. Out of this Rs 8.50 crore will be borne by the State and Rs 17.50 creore from internal resources of the organisation.

To build roads and provide basic infrastructure for Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), the cabinet decided to approve Rs 130.40 crore under NABARD-RIDF programme.

Detailing other cabinet decisions, the Minister said an audit was conducted regarding encroachment of land surrounding the area under mining leases, and on finding that excess minor minerals were extracted than the stipulated quantity and transported without paying any royalty, a penalty was levied, which is now to the tune of Rs 6,105 crore.

Pointing out that there is a carryover in this penalty for several years now, he said in an attempt to get more income for the state government, the cabinet decided to recover it by going for one time settlement.

"To prepare the conditions and parameters it has been decided to constitute a cabinet subcommittee."