Karnataka govt trying to curb Hindu festivals, alleges MP Kota Srinivas Poojary

Udupi (Karnataka), Sep 13 (PTI) Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has accused the Karnataka government of implementing an “invisible strategy” to curb Hindu festivals.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Poojary expressed his disappointment with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, particularly after the communal clash in Nagamangala during the procession of Lord Ganesha idol immersion.

Poojary claimed that in the Nagamangala incident, the police booked devotees of Lord Ganesha while those who hurled stones were set free. He alleged that numerous rules and conditions were imposed this year to dilute the festival’s spirit. “There was an invisible strategy made by the government to curb the festival of Hindus,” he stated.

The MP further criticised the Home Minister for his response to the incident.

Parameshwara has reportedly said that the stones hurled during the procession came accidentally.

Poojary questioned the state’s protection measures and highlighted the restrictions placed on the Ganesha Chathurthi festival, including curbs on loudspeaker usage. He argued that these actions indicate a deliberate attempt by the Congress government to dampen the festive mood.

He also voiced concerns about the treatment of the majority community in Karnataka, alleging that they face atrocities from the minority community. He warned that if public trust in the government erodes, the BJP would take to the streets to protest against the administration. PTI CORR AMP ROH