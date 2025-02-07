Karnataka govt, University of Liverpool sign MoU for enhanced cooperation in education, research

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) The Karnataka government and the University of Liverpool signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday to foster greater cooperation in education and research, officials said.

They added that the MoU was signed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence, Cauvery.

"The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration in research and innovation, enhance educational cooperation, and establish a joint working group to advance the partnership," the Chief Minister's office said, in a statement.

CM Siddaramaiah, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, and Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar attended the signing ceremony, along with prof Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor, and prof Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor, of the University of Liverpool, the statement further noted. PTI AMP SSK ADB