Karnataka govt unveils 50 startup innovations at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday unveiled 50 innovative products and solutions developed by startups on the second day of the 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Among the innovators was eight-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, the youngest participant, who launched Zozo Connect, a digital business card, in the presence of IT Minister Priyank Kharge and other dignitaries.

Officials said Zozo Connect aims to simplify networking through smart, seamless sharing and easy branding.

According to an official statement, the products showcased are multidisciplinary and sector-agnostic.

They span IT/ITeS, agri-tech, med-tech, healthcare, clean-tech, artificial intelligence, deep tech, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, Software as a Service (SaaS), R&D, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics, and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM).

The products and solutions include electronic devices using AI and IoT, automotive manufacturing tools, avionics and defence technologies, effluent air treatment systems, SaaS platforms, apps to prevent fraudulent transactions, digital theatre solutions, smart warehousing tools, and satcom technologies.

They also feature deep-tech platforms for quality assessment, the statement said.

Most of the startups involved are incubated at Karnataka government-supported facilities such as K-Tech Innovation Hubs, Centres of Excellence, and Technology Business Incubators anchored by IISc.

They are also supported by industry associations like NASSCOM and the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA).

They developed these solutions using state-of-the-art infrastructure available at these hubs, officials said.

"Most of the startups are also recipients of the government’s flagship Idea2PoC (Proof of Concept) ELEVATE grant-in-aid seed funding programme," the statement added. PTI AMP SSK