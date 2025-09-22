Karnataka govt unveils Rs 1,000 crore 'LEAP' programme to drive innovation across state

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Karnataka government's department of Electronics, IT, and BT on Monday unveiled a Rs 1,000 crore "LEAP" programme to drive innovation across the state, catalysing growth beyond Bengaluru.

Designed to catalyse innovation, LEAP (Local Economy Accelerator Programme) intends to create five lakh jobs, and build robust startup ecosystems across Karnataka, beyond the state capital, it said.

"With an ambitious outlay of Rs 1,000 crore over five years, LEAP represents a strategic and holistic commitment to fostering innovation, democratising opportunity, and driving equitable economic growth across the entire state," the department said in a statement.

According to the department, while Bengaluru is a globally celebrated technology hub, ranking at number 10 worldwide in the StartupBlink 2025 index and at 14 globally in the Startup Genome 2025 report, LEAP as an initiative is about holistic, statewide development.

"The Government of Karnataka's vision for the next phase of transformation is rooted in extending this success to its emerging tech clusters. LEAP is conceived as the primary engine to unlock the immense untapped potential in clusters like Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, Mangaluru-Udupi, Hubbali-Belagavi-Dharwad, Tumkur, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga, transforming them into self-sustaining and globally competitive innovation hubs," it stated.

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge articulated the government's vision, stating, "LEAP is our commitment to ensuring that the fruits of innovation are shared across Karnataka. While Bengaluru is a global powerhouse, the state's true potential will be unlocked when we empower entrepreneurs in Mysuru, Hubbali, and Kalaburagi." According to him, this Rs 1,000 crore programme is more than an investment in innovation; it's an investment in a balanced, equitable, and resilient economic future for the entire state, aiming to create 5 lakh jobs and position Karnataka as a diversified global technology leader.

The programme is designed to support the entire startup lifecycle, from sparking entrepreneurial curiosity in schools to helping mature startups access global markets. By addressing critical gaps in infrastructure, funding, mentorship, and ecosystem development, LEAP aims to create a vibrant and inclusive innovation narrative for all of Karnataka. PTI AMP KH