Karnataka govt will be bringing law to curb misinformation: Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that his government will be bringing in a law aimed at curbing misinformation.

He also stressed on the need for communal harmony for any district or state to develop and prosper.

"We are bringing a law against misinformation. We will file cases against those indulging in misinformation, giving false information to people, and disturbing communal harmony. We are beginning a law," Siddaramiah said.

Addressing a public meeting at Puttur near here, he said, "I have asked H K Patil (Law Minister) to bring in a law. Priyank Kharge (IT/BT Minister) and Patil are working on it." Stressing on the need for communal harmony, the CM urged the people of Dakshina Kannada (considered as communally sensitive), to focus on maintaining communal harmony.

"I will not say who is disturbing communal harmony, we have to understand who is doing it. Any district or state can develop and prosper if there is a communal harmony. If there is no communal harmony, we will have to live in fear. So we will have to protect communal harmony," he said. PTI KSU ADB