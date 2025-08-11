Karnataka govt withdraws compulsory leave imposed on IPS officer Ramachandra Rao

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao as the DGP for Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, withdrawing the compulsory leave imposed on him following the arrest of his stepdaughter and actress Ranya Rao in connection with a gold smuggling case.

Prior to this new role, he served as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

"The order of compulsory leave with respect to Dr K Ramachandra Rao, IPS (KN 1993) is hereby withdrawn and the officer is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement in the upgraded vacant post," a government order said.

The post of Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement is declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic offences, Bengaluru under Rule 12 of IPS (Pay) Rules 2016 as included in Schedule Il of the said rule, it said.

Rao was sent on compulsory leave in March.

Ranya Rao (34) was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3 upon her arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai, and gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from her.

The next day, the DRI said it seized gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 from her residence in Bengaluru.

Ranya Rao was accused of misusing police escorts, provided to her in violation of rules, allegedly to evade Custom checks and checkout of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The Karnataka government had formed a committee to probe the role of Ramachandra Rao, if any, in the alleged gold smuggling activity of his step daughter.

He had appeared before the Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta-led committee for questioning. PTI KSU ROH