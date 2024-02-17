Karnataka govt working tirelessly to address Bengaluru's mobility challenges: CM Siddarmaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said his government is aware of the mobility challenges that plague Bengaluru city and assured that it is working tirelessly with a "result-oriented and multi-dimensional approach" to address this issue.

Efficient and sustainable transportation is not just a goal, but the government's commitment to the people of Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah asserted while speaking at the third edition of the 'Deccan Herald Bengaluru Vision 2040 Summit' here.

"Bengaluru, a city that stands proudly as one of the top technology hubs globally, deserves our utmost attention and priority in terms of development. It is not merely a city; it is a symbol of innovation, diversity, and progress," he said.

In his address, Siddaramaiah said as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he is committed to ensuring that Bengaluru continues to thrive and scale global heights by focusing on critical aspects such as infrastructure, quality of living, and citizen amenities.

"The heart of our state's economy lies in Bengaluru City and our vision is to transform it into a global economic powerhouse by providing world-class infrastructure." The CM further said, "We are acutely aware of the mobility challenges that plague our city, and I assure you that we are working tirelessly with a result-oriented and multi-dimensional approach to address this issue. Efficient and sustainable transportation is not just a goal; it is a commitment we make to the people of Bengaluru." The government's commitment extends beyond mere development – it encompasses the creation of a cleaner and greener city that provides quality services to its citizens, he added.

"We are steadfast in our resolve to reduce the socio-economic divide and provide inclusive infrastructure that betters the lives of every resident." Pointing out that the government's commitment to make Bengaluru smarter, greener, cleaner and better is not just a statement, the CM said that through 'Brand Bengaluru' the administration has already begun its journey on this path.

"Our efforts to resource mobilisation and exploring innovative ideas and initiatives in pursuit of achieving this endeavour is a testament to our commitment," he said.

Noting that in the recently presented state budget, he touched upon various critical subjects pertaining to Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said that it was not just about metro lines, roads, and smart mobility solutions but also about providing affordable healthcare, education, housing, and other essential benefits to the urban poor.

The Chief Minister underscored that his government's priority was to maintain peace, law and order and ensure safety. "Our vision is comprehensive and holistic, aiming for the betterment of every citizen," he said.

According to the CM, to alleviate the pressure on Bengaluru city, the government is committed to developing satellite towns on the outskirts, ensuring road and train connectivity to places like Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hosakote, Doddaballapura, Magadi, and Bidadi.

Strengthening public healthcare facilities is a top priority, with considerable financial allocations being made for government healthcare institutions in the city. The Indira Canteen (offering subsidised food) initiative is another step we have taken to support the urban poor, providing them with essential sustenance, he said.

Averring that the government's focus on housing is paramount, Siddaramaiah said, "We are exploring resource mobilisation through asset monetisation and other innovative initiatives to address the housing challenges faced by our citizens." Expressing optimism about the future of Bengaluru, the CM said, "I believe that through collaborative efforts, innovative solutions, and a shared vision, we can transform Bengaluru into a city that not only meets the expectations of its residents but sets an example for the world."