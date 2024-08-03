Karnataka govt's ambitious 'KHIR-City' project to be launched on Aug 23

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) The Karnataka government's ambitious project "Knowledge Health Innovation Research-City" (KHIR-City), claimed to be first of its kind in the country, will be inaugurated on August 23.

The novel city will be established on a land area spanning around 2,000 acres near the BIAL airport, State Minister for Infrastructure MB Patil announced on Saturday.

In the first phase, the project will be developed on 1,000 acres. With an estimated investment of over Rs 40,000 crore, the entire project is expected to create about 50,000 jobs.

According to him, the project, which will be inaugurated at an event in a private hotel in presence of chief minister Siddaramaiah and expert stakeholders, is set to attract leading global institutions from all four sectors.

The proposed KHIR-City, expected to significantly contribute to the state's economy, will also boost exports, enabling Bengaluru to reach new heights, Patil noted.

It will feature world-class universities, hospitals, innovative industries, and research institutions, which will be the hallmark of this project, he added. PTI AMP ROH