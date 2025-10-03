Karnataka govt's five guarantees delivered impactful, measurable change: Cong

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Citing a study, the Congress on Friday said its government's five guarantees implemented in Karnataka over the past two years have delivered impactful change with families making long-term investments in their health and education as well as local economies becoming stronger.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said that due to the guarantees of the Karnataka government women are healthier, more mobile, and empowered in the family and in society.

"The Karnataka Government's Five Guarantees implemented over the past two years have delivered impactful and measurable change. A new report from an independent study involving four eminent research and academic institutes comprehensively evaluates the results of these guarantees," Ramesh said in a statement.

Highlighting the results of the study, Ramesh pointed out that with free bus travel, 19% of the women beneficiaries found paid work or better jobs due to the mobility provided by buses.

"In Bengaluru Urban district, this proportion rose to 34%. 80% of the beneficiaries reported increased healthcare access. Notably, 72% of the women surveyed reported that the scheme boosted their self-confidence and empowerment," he said about the impact of the 'shakti' guarantee.

On the impact of Gruha Lakshmi, under which 2,000 is given to women heads, Ramesh pointed out that 94% used some part of the money on supplementing diet and nutrition, 90% on healthcare, and about 50% for their children's education.

Women are overwhelmingly using the funds to make long-term investments in their family's wellbeing, he said, citing the study.

On the impact of Anna Bhagya (free rice), Ramesh said 94% of the respondents reported receiving the benefits of the scheme.

He said 91% of the beneficiary families are spending on supplementary nutrition like vegetables and milk since the enhanced Anna Bhagya scheme covers their need for grains.

Pointing to the results of the study about the Gruha Jyoti (free 200 units power) scheme, Ramesh said 72% of the women beneficiaries reported that their families now had greater utilisation of electricity, and 43% purchased new time-saving and quality of life enhancing appliances On the impact of Yuva Nidhi (allowance for unemployed youth), Ramesh said 42% of those who received the allowance used the funds for skill development and employment.

"The verdict is unambiguous: Women are healthier, more mobile, and empowered in the family and in society. Families are making long-term investments in their health and education," the Congress leader said.

Local economies are stronger, with demand boosted at the grassroots, Ramesh said.