Karnataka govt's hate speech bill designed to silence critics: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday alleged that the Karnataka government's hate speech bill is designed to "silence critics" and "shield" itself from accountability.

The state government on Wednesday tabled in the Assembly the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill that proposed a jail term of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Reacting sharply to the move, Joshi in post on X said, "Karnataka’s Congress regime is misusing legislation to control public opinion." "A 10-year jail term for 'hate speech'? Is this to curb hate speech or to curb freedom of speech itself? Is this for maintaining harmony, or for silencing every voice that questions their failures?" asked the BJP MP from Karnataka's Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

Joshi alleged that the the Bill appears to have been "designed to silence critics, shield the government from accountability and tighten political control through fear".

Such "cruel measures" reflect the Congress’s insecurity, not its commitment to democracy, he charged.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that a bill to curb hate speech was to safeguard constitutional values and curb provocative political discourse.

He also hit out the opposition BJP for criticising the bill, saying the opposition had no reason to object it.

"If the BJP refrains from indulging in hate speech, everything will be fine. They have been the pioneers of creating hostility, be it through caste-based, religious, or personal attacks," Shivakumar told reporters at the Belagavi Circuit House.

He argued that the bill aims to reinforce constitutional principles, countering the BJP's allegation that it is being introduced to target political opponents.

"Let the BJP conduct itself as per constitutional values. This legislation is meant to safeguard the Constitution," the deputy chief minister said. PTI PK NB