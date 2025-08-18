Karnataka govt's Shakti scheme creates world record for most women travelled in public transport

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday said the state's Shakti Yojana guarantee scheme has set a world record for the largest number of women passengers travelling on public transport.

“Between June 11, 2023 and July 20, 500 crore women passengers travelled on ticketed journeys. This feat has entered the Golden Book of World Records,” said the minister.

US-based Golden Book of World Record (GBWR) is an Exclusive International Book of Records that aims to give a platform to people or organisations to have their name in the “golden pages of history”.

The minister thanked Karnataka State Regional Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporations for the historic achievement.

“The hard work, dedication and honest service of all the staff is commendable. The cooperation of the labour leaders cannot be forgotten as well,” he added.

The Shakti Yojana Guarantee Scheme was implemented immediately after he assumed office as the transport minister for the second time, he said.

“Five to six years prior to that, no new buses were added to the transport corporations, which were debt ridden. Given that, the success now, a result of collective work, has given me immense pleasure,” said Reddy.

According to him, in the two years of Shakti Yojana, 5,800 new buses were added to the transport corporations, as well as 10,000 new recruitments were made. He also said the Karnataka government has pumped in Rs 2,000 crore to pay off loans.

Reddy also cited ‘Beyond Free Rides’ Sustainable Mobility Network’s study conducted on free bus travel for women in cities and said the number of female employees has increased by 23 per cent in Bengaluru and 21 per cent in Hubli-Dharwad due to Shakti Yojana.

The minister said this has led to an increase in the per capita income of the state.

"The fact that several other states in the country are now implementing similar schemes -- under different names and with suitable adaptations -- stands as a testament to the success of our government's Shakti Scheme," he added.