Karnataka govt's 'Yuva Nidhi' unemployment allowance scheme to start from Jan 1

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) Registration for the Karnataka government's 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme, one of the five poll guarantees of the Congress party offering unemployment allowance to the graduates and diploma holders, will start from December 26.

According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the scheme will be implemented from January 1, 2024 and applicants can enroll themselves on the 'Seva Sindhu' portal.

"Those who have completed six months of graduation in the academic year 2022-23 and are not in higher education or any employment are eligible to apply," the CM said on social media site 'X'.

The scheme will be applicable to degree holders and diploma pass holders.

He added that under the scheme, monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 will be provided to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders. This money will be directly transferred to the beneficiary's account till they are employed for a maximum period of two years.

Congress had announced five guarantees during the assembly election this year and 'Yuva Nidhi' was one of them.

Other guarantees are Shakti offering free bus ride to women in non-luxury government buses, 'Gruha Jyoti' promising up to 200 units of free electricity to residential buildings, 'Gruha Lakshmi' providing Rs 2,000 to the woman head of the families having APL/BPL ration cards and Anna Bhagya offering 10 kg food grains to each member of the family free of cost. PTI GMS ROH