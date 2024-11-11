Karnataka Guv asks Advocate General to initiate action on complaint against minister

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has asked the Advocate General to take action on a complaint by an activist who alleged that state Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan is liable for the contempt of court proceedings.

Activist T J Abraham approached Gehlot on October 21 with a request to direct the Advocate General to consider his appeal for initiating contempt of court proceedings against Khan.

Abraham alleged that Khan had called the High Court order, which allowed a probe against Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, a political judgment.

A Raj Bhavan official told PTI, "We have sent the letter to the Advocate General for necessary action in accordance with law." PTI GMS GMS KH