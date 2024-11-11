Karnataka Guv asks Advocate General to take action on plaint against minister Zameer Khan

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has asked the Advocate General to take action on a complaint by an activist who alleged that state Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan is liable for contempt of court proceedings.

Activist T J Abraham approached Gehlot on October 21 with a request to direct the Advocate General to consider his appeal for initiating contempt of court proceedings against Khan.

Abraham alleged that Khan had called the High Court order, which allowed a probe against Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, a "political judgment".

A Raj Bhavan official told PTI, "We have sent the letter to the Advocate General for necessary action in accordance with law." Speaking to reporters in Channaptna in Ramanagara district, Khan said it was a slip of tongue and he never meant to insult court.

“I wanted to say that politics is being done on the court order but by mistake I said it’s a political judgment. The next day itself I apologised for my comment in the media. I have respect for the court and I never said so,” the Minister said.

He insisted that he was never adamant on what he said but apologised for the statement.