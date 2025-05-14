Karnataka Guv calls on graduates to drive innovation in agriculture

Dharwad (Karnataka), May 14 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday called upon young graduates to lead the transformation of India’s agricultural landscape, emphasising the immense potential of agriculture-based startups in shaping the future of the Indian economy.

"Sectors such as organic product marketing, farm-to-market linkages, cold chain logistics, and agri-tourism present vast opportunities for youth entrepreneurship," he told graduates during the 38th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) here.

Encouraging students to align with national initiatives like Startup India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Governor highlighted the strategic importance of agriculture in national development.

"With over 60 per cent of the Indian population dependent on agriculture, the role of agricultural universities extends beyond academics to becoming engines of socio-economic growth," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Governor’s office.

He underscored the urgent need to address contemporary agricultural challenges such as climate change, soil degradation, water scarcity, and income instability among farmers.

"These challenges can only be overcome through scientific innovation, technical proficiency, and a spirit of entrepreneurship," he asserted.

Governor Gehlot also drew attention to the integration of advanced technologies—data analytics, drones, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence—in modern agriculture and called for greater efforts to translate laboratory research into practical applications in the field.

"Smart agriculture is the way forward, and graduates like you must become the torchbearers of this transformation," he told the students.

He further advocated for the development of "knowledge villages"—rural hubs where innovation, value addition, and market connectivity can thrive.

Expressing concern over the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, he stressed the importance of promoting sustainable practices like organic and natural farming to protect both public health and the environment.