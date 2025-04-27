Karnataka Guv, CM Siddaramaiah, ISRO chief pay last respects to Kasturirangan

Bengaluru, Apr 27 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were among the dignitaries who paid their final tributes to former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan on Sunday.

Kasturirangan, who led the space agency for nearly a decade (1994 to 2003), passed away in Bengaluru on Friday at the age of 84.

His mortal remains, wrapped in the national flag, were kept at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) for the public and well-wishers to pay their last respects, ahead of the last rites with full state honours.

Gehlot, who offered condolences to the family members of Kasturirangan, later recalled his interactions with him on numerous occasions, while speaking to reporters.

"He lives on through his works for the nation and the world," he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after paying floral tributes, said Kasturirangan's death is an unbearable loss for the country, especially for the scientific community.

"His contribution to the field of space science is immense. He was the ISRO chairman for a long time, and his contributions to education are also remarkable. He cannot be forgotten. He won awards and accolades from across the world. He also played a key role as the Chairman of the high-level working group on the Western Ghats. His contribution to Karnataka is immense," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, and former ISRO chiefs A S Kiran Kumar, K Sivan, and S Somanath were among those who paid their last respects to Kasturirangan.

A number of people from the scientific and academic community, as well as the ISRO fraternity, also paid their tributes.

Recalling his 50-year association with Kasturirangan, Kiran Kumar described him as a great personality who brought a personal touch through his interactions with people and had a tremendous ability to articulate ideas.

His contributions, not just to ISRO but to the country, cannot be forgotten. His work spanned various fields—not only space technology but also as a Rajya Sabha member, the head of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, and through his studies on the Western Ghats. His contributions to the country and society are enormous. We will all miss him, as leaders like him are rare, he said.

Sivan stated that Kasturirangan's death is a loss for the entire country. He made immense contributions to science, academics, and ISRO's current form.

"During his tenure as ISRO Chairman, the transformation from the experimental phase to the operational phase occurred. Under his leadership, PSLV and GSLV became operational, along with some advanced satellites. When I was Chairman, I frequently sought his advice, which was always helpful," he said.

Earlier in the day, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan remembered Kasturirangan as a transformative figure who profoundly shaped India's space ambitions, educational framework, and envisioned the future.

In his condolence message, he said, "Kasturirangan's life, marked by an unwavering pursuit of knowledge and its application for the nation's advancement, has left an enduring legacy."