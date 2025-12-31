Karnataka Guv extends New Year greetings; calls for peace, unity

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday extended New Year greetings to the people of Karnataka and the nation on the occasion of New Year 2026.

In a statement, Gehlot expressed his hope that the coming year would bring joy, prosperity, and unity to all.

"Wishing the people of Karnataka and our entire nation a Happy New Year 2026. May this New Year be filled with peace, prosperity, unity, and joy, unlocking endless opportunities for growth and happiness. Let us march forward together towards a brighter future for India," he said. PTI GMS SSK