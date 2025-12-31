Karnataka Guv felicitates state players of Blind Women's T20 World Cup victory

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday felicitated Karnataka players who were part of India's triumph in the Women's T20 cricket World Cup for the Blind.

The felicitation ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan here during which he honoured the players for their outstanding achievement and appreciated their determination and resilience, stating that they had brought great glory to Karnataka and the nation.

As a mark of encouragement and recognition, he presented a cash award of Rs 51,000 each to three Karnataka players who were part of the victorious Indian team.

Gehlot conveyed his best wishes to the players and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and achieving greater milestones in the future.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive sports, the Governor said such achievements reflect the strength of courage, discipline, and perseverance, and inspire society to support and encourage persons with disabilities in all walks of life. PTI AMP SA