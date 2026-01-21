Karnataka Guv Gehlot refuses to address joint session of legislature on Jan 22

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has refused to address the joint sitting of the state legislature on January 22, official sources said on Wednesday.

A high-level delegation led by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil is set to meet the Governor at Lok Bhavan in this regard.

"In the wake of the Governor's refusal to address the joint session tomorrow, a high-level delegation led by the Law Minister will leave for Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) at 5.45 pm today," the Law Minister's office said in a statement.

The grounds for the Governor's refusal is still not clear.

The joint session of Karnataka legislature that will begin on Thursday is expected to be stormy, with confrontation expected between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP- JD (S) combine on a host of issues including the "repeal" of MGNREGA by the Centre.

The session from January 22 to 31 will begin with Governor Gehlot's customary address to the joint sitting of legislature on Thursday.

Confrontation is expected between the treasury and opposition benches as the ruling Congress is planning to pass a resolution against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for repealing the UPA era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and demand for its restoration by scrapping the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

The state government's move coincides with the Congress' nationwide campaign "Save MGNREGA".

The Karnataka cabinet has decided not to accept the recently enacted VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the MGNREGA, and to take up a legal battle against it. PTI KSU KH