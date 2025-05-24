Karnataka Guv Gehlot reserves temple bill for Presidential assent

Bengaluru, May 24 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill for the assent of the President.

The bill was passed on March 6, 2024 and submitted to the Governor afresh on May 16, 2025.

The bill aims to enhance the common pool fund of funds from the high income generating temples.

It seeks to enhance to 10 per cent of gross income of religious institutions exceeding Rs one crore.

The bill proposes grant in aid to the religious institutions of notified category-C only, which is less income or in needy circumstances.

It proposes that four general members of the management committee should be skilled in Vishwakarma Hindu temple architecture and sculpture.

“I am of the opinion that instead of giving assent to the proposed bill, I would deem fit to reserve this bill for the kind consideration of the Honourable President to avoid more constitutional complications, since it involves constitutional restrictions as well as scrutiny,” Gehlot said in his order on Friday. PTI GMS GMS ROH